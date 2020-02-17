Global  

Japan at crossroads on virus outbreak, expert warns

Japan Today Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Japan is at a "crossroads" in preventing a major coronavirus outbreak and may need to reconsider the Olympics if domestic transmissions are not brought under control, an expert…
Do face masks work? And other coronavirus questions [Video]Do face masks work? And other coronavirus questions

The BBC's Fergus Walsh and expert Sian Griffiths answer your questions about the virus outbreak.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:41Published

Amid virus outbreak, Japan's economy takes a hit [Video]Amid virus outbreak, Japan's economy takes a hit

Japan&apos;s economy has shrunk due to the effects of the country&apos;s latest sales tax hike as well as the ongoing global coronavirus outbreak. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:07Published


Virus outbreak delays Xi’s state visit to neighboring Japan

TOKYO (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Japan has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak affecting both countries, Japan’s chief...
Seattle Times

Transport, tourism sectors in Japan hit hard by virus outbreak

TOKYO: A coronavirus outbreak has weighed on the transport and tourism sectors in Japan, including bullet trains, with fears about infection making people...
Bangkok Post

