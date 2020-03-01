Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Asia-Pacific News > Coronavirus: Letter sent to parents of Auckland's Westlake Girls High School students after second case

Coronavirus: Letter sent to parents of Auckland's Westlake Girls High School students after second case

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Letter sent to parents of Auckland's Westlake Girls High School students after second caseParents and caregivers of students at Auckland's Westlake Girls High School have been reassured in a letter from the principal after the mother of a student contracted Covid-19. An Auckland woman was this morning announced as the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Published < > Embed
News video: Built By Girls set up this event for young professionals to learn important networking tips and tricks

Built By Girls set up this event for young professionals to learn important networking tips and tricks 02:42

 Built By Girls brought in high school and college students to give them resume help and learn networking skill

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Classes Cancelled Until March 18 At Vaughn Occupational High School [Video]Classes Cancelled Until March 18 At Vaughn Occupational High School

Classes at Vaughn Occupational High School are cancelled until March 18 -- a full five days later than originally announced on Friday after a school aide tested positive for coronavirus.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:05Published

'It Could Damage His Lungs So Bad He Wouldn't Make It': Mom Of Student At Chicago School Shuttered Due To Coronavirus [Video]'It Could Damage His Lungs So Bad He Wouldn't Make It': Mom Of Student At Chicago School Shuttered Due To Coronavirus

Classes at Vaughn Occupational High School are cancelled until March 18 -- a full five days later than originally announced on Friday after a school aide tested positive for coronavirus.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Auckland cheerleading facility cleaned after contact with Covid-19 case

Coronavirus: Auckland cheerleading facility cleaned after contact with Covid-19 caseParents have been reassured a cheerleading facility that a woman with Covid-19 attended has been cleaned thoroughly after concerns were raised.The second...
New Zealand Herald

Recruiter told Oklahoma students to line up by skin color

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A college recruiter was fired after high school students in Oklahoma City said he had them line up by the color of their skin and then by...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.