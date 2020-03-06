Global  

Coronavirus: Pharmac to limit paracetamol due to Chinese factory closures

New Zealand Herald Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Pharmac to limit paracetamol due to Chinese factory closuresBy RNZ The closure of Chinese factories that make the active ingredient in paracetamol means Pharmac will limit the amount of the government-funded drug patients can get from Monday.Pharmac director of operations Lisa Williams...
