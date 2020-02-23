Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Asia-Pacific News > Manmohan Singh: Former PM says India situation 'grim and morose'

Manmohan Singh: Former PM says India situation 'grim and morose'

BBC News Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
In a scathing op-ed, Manmohan Singh writes that India is at risk of "rupturing its soul".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Nationalism and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogans are being misused: Manmohan Singh [Video]Nationalism and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogans are being misused: Manmohan Singh

Nationalism and the slogan of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ are being misused to construct a “militant and purely emotional” idea of India that excludes millions of residents and citizens, former prime..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 00:58Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gekkosecond

Gekko the second BBC News - Manmohan Singh: Former PM says India situation 'grim and morose' https://t.co/fOktj4khKH 13 minutes ago

TayaAmritsaria3

Taaya Amritsaria Manmohan Singh: Former PM says India situation 'grim and morose' https://t.co/B4LYT0G3ka 25 minutes ago

mohanlalsahu71

Mohan Lal Sahu RT @GauravGogoiAsm: India’s power came from its democratic base, surging economy and its visionary leadership. Today former PM Manmohan Sin… 34 minutes ago

rw018bc

Rizwan Gul RT @BBCWorld: Manmohan Singh: Former PM says India situation 'grim and morose' https://t.co/rBTyRKhMMo 34 minutes ago

advsubhashsiyag

Advocate subhash siyag RT @pnrazdan: Manmohan Singh says “Institutions of Justice have failed us”. Is it fair for a former Prime Minister to make such a strong an… 38 minutes ago

pnrazdan

Pran Razdan Manmohan Singh says “Institutions of Justice have failed us”. Is it fair for a former Prime Minister to make such a… https://t.co/N4Oi14Ukq6 39 minutes ago

roblwilson

Rob Wilson RT @sunny_hundal: India's former PM Manmohan Singh, the only grownup in the room, says it faces a perfect storm: religious tensions, econom… 48 minutes ago

farq_k

Farq Khan RT @yasmeen_9: BBC News - Manmohan Singh: Former PM says India situation 'grim and morose' https://t.co/1u4TqySlav Former Indian prime mini… 51 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.