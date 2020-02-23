Gekko the second BBC News - Manmohan Singh: Former PM says India situation 'grim and morose' https://t.co/fOktj4khKH 13 minutes ago

Taaya Amritsaria Manmohan Singh: Former PM says India situation 'grim and morose' https://t.co/B4LYT0G3ka 25 minutes ago

Mohan Lal Sahu RT @GauravGogoiAsm: India’s power came from its democratic base, surging economy and its visionary leadership. Today former PM Manmohan Sin… 34 minutes ago

Rizwan Gul RT @BBCWorld: Manmohan Singh: Former PM says India situation 'grim and morose' https://t.co/rBTyRKhMMo 34 minutes ago

Advocate subhash siyag RT @pnrazdan: Manmohan Singh says “Institutions of Justice have failed us”. Is it fair for a former Prime Minister to make such a strong an… 38 minutes ago

Pran Razdan Manmohan Singh says “Institutions of Justice have failed us”. Is it fair for a former Prime Minister to make such a… https://t.co/N4Oi14Ukq6 39 minutes ago

Rob Wilson RT @sunny_hundal: India's former PM Manmohan Singh, the only grownup in the room, says it faces a perfect storm: religious tensions, econom… 48 minutes ago