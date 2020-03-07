Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Asia-Pacific News > Auckland-based UK woman Lydia O'Sullivan found in eco mountain retreat in Fiji

Auckland-based UK woman Lydia O'Sullivan found in eco mountain retreat in Fiji

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Auckland-based UK woman Lydia O'Sullivan found in eco mountain retreat in FijiAuckland-based UK woman Lydia O'Sullivan, who had been reported missing after travelling to Fiji, has been found alive and well, in an eco retreat in the Fijian mountains.O'Sullivan, from Cumbria, UK, but living in Auckland, had...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Whitehaven woman in Fiji 'may not be missing'

Lydia O'Sullivan may be on a mountain retreat with limited access to the internet, her family says.
BBC News Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphNew Zealand Herald

Tweets about this

BentleyMel

Mel Bentley RT @nzherald: Auckland-based UK woman Lydia O'Sullivan found in eco mountain retreat in Fiji https://t.co/8VnkYcZGAO 18 minutes ago

nzherald

nzherald Auckland-based UK woman Lydia O'Sullivan found in eco mountain retreat in Fiji https://t.co/8VnkYcZGAO 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.