Coronavirus: No new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand overnight - Ministry of Health

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: No new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand overnight - Ministry of HealthThe Ministry of Health says that there are no new cases of Covid-19 in the past day. Of the 224 tests so far complete, the number of positive tests remained at five, the ministry said in a media release this morning.The dedicated...
