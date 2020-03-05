Global  

Coronavirus Live Updates: Shunned Cruise Ship to Dock in California on Monday

NYTimes.com Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
About 21 people on board the Grand Princess tested positive for the virus. Passengers will disembark in Oakland and be taken to quarantine facilities.
News video: Cruise ship hit by virus to dock in Oakland, California

Cruise ship hit by virus to dock in Oakland, California 00:35

 Princess Cruises canceled one of their cruises amid coronavirus concerns.

Coronavirus Emergency Declared in California Over Cruise Ship Passenger's Death [Video]Coronavirus Emergency Declared in California Over Cruise Ship Passenger's Death

Coronavirus Emergency Declared in California Over Cruise Ship Passenger's Death Public health officials say the elderly man tested positive after returning from a cruise to Mexico on February 21...

Coronavirus outbreak: What do migrant workers do? [Video]Coronavirus outbreak: What do migrant workers do?

The spread of the coronavirus outbreak beyond the Chinese mainland is leaving migrant workers vulnerable.

Coronavirus updates: Cruise ship to dock in California

A joint state and federal effort will get underway Monday to disembark passengers from the ship in the Port of Oakland.
CBS News

Congress Approves $8.3 Billion to Fight Coronavirus: Live Updates

A cruise ship is being held off the California coast and the state has declared an emergency. Nations on several continents are intensifying their efforts to...
NYTimes.com

