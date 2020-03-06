Global  

Coronavirus: Grand Princess cruise ship hit by Covid-19 headed for California port

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Grand Princess cruise ship hit by Covid-19 headed for California portA cruise ship hit by the new coronavirus is headed to the port of Oakland, California, the captain told those on board, which is believed to still include three New Zealand crew members. Grand Princess Captain John Smith, in a recording...
News video: WEB EXTRA: Supply Drop To Grand Princess Cruise Ship

WEB EXTRA: Supply Drop To Grand Princess Cruise Ship 00:55

 The California National Guard delivered 300 COVID-19 test kits to the Grand Princess cruise ship that is located off the state's coast. A CDC representative was also hoisted onto the ship. Passengers won't be allowed to leave the ship until test results come back, according to CBS station KPIX in San...

Wisconsin woman, parents to quarantine after disembarking cruise [Video]Wisconsin woman, parents to quarantine after disembarking cruise

The cruise ship carrying a Wisconsin woman, her parents and thousands of others off the coast of California will dock on Monday in Oakland.

Grand Princess Cruise Ship Preparing To Dock In Oakland In Response To Coronavirus Cases [Video]Grand Princess Cruise Ship Preparing To Dock In Oakland In Response To Coronavirus Cases

More than three thousand people aboard the cruise ship have been stuck onboard for days in northern California as health officials coordinate a response to multiple cases of the novel coronavirus.

Hit With COVID-19, ‘Grand Princess’ Cruise Ship Headed to California Port


Coronavirus testing kits rushed to ship quarantined in California

California health officials said 35 people aboard the Grand Princess Cruise ship have exhibited flu-like symptoms after the ship was quarantined 70 miles off the...
