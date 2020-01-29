Global  

Coronavirus: Low stock at pharmacies due to high demand

New Zealand Herald Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Low stock at pharmacies due to high demandSky-high demand for pharmaceutical products like hand sanitiser, vitamin C sachets and face masks has resulted in supply issues.Due to Covid-19, online chemist website Pharmacy Direct had issues getting orders out on time due to...
Credit: ABC Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Publix limiting purchases of hand soaps, sanitizers and more due to high demand

Publix limiting purchases of hand soaps, sanitizers and more due to high demand 01:01

 Publix supermarkets are limiting the amount of hand soaps, hand sanitizers and other items that customers can buy because of increased demand. Story: https://wfts.tv/2vHsxVb

Recent related videos from verified sources

Store labels instruct Hongkongers to only buy certain amount of goods amid coronavirus outbreak [Video]Store labels instruct Hongkongers to only buy certain amount of goods amid coronavirus outbreak

Panic buying sees this store in Hong Kong label certain shelves instructing customers to only buy a certain amount as locals fear the coronavirus outbreak will send them into lockdown. Goods such as..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 07:24Published

Businesses see high demand for face masks in light of coronavirus news [Video]Businesses see high demand for face masks in light of coronavirus news

As coronavirus spreads so does the demand for products like face masks. This all comes during the heart of an already active flu season.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Demand For Wipes, Sanitizers And Bleach Spikes Amid Coronavirus Fears

Across the board, companies that make or sell cleaning and sanitizing products are seeing spikes in demand. Clorox shares hit an all-time high during the week of...
NPR

jurylady5

gail simmons RT @juhasaarinen: Coronavirus: Low stock at pharmacies due to high demand, via @nzherald https://t.co/OSjffabcme 5 minutes ago

juhasaarinen

SocMed Ops Coronavirus: Low stock at pharmacies due to high demand, via @nzherald https://t.co/OSjffabcme 5 minutes ago

BlakeBailey13

RowdyJager @mmpadellan Do you not know how the stock market works dude? If it crashes, the amount of people dying from the nex… https://t.co/Q9vO9Vwhn6 4 days ago

