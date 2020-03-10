Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Asia-Pacific News > Coronavirus: Dos and Don'ts of self isolation - your questions answered

Coronavirus: Dos and Don'ts of self isolation - your questions answered

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Dos and Don'ts of self isolation - your questions answeredBy RNZ The main measure to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus has so far been the isolation of people believed to be at risk. Here's a guide with all you need to know about self-isolation. If you have been in or...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: All you need to know about self-isolation

Coronavirus: All you need to know about self-isolation 02:42

 Keeping away from friends, relatives and public transport are all recommendations for self-isolation during the Covid-19 virus outbreak. Here is a detailed look at the guidelines for staying at home.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Georgian authorities forcibly quarantine citizens who break rules of self-isolation [Video]Georgian authorities forcibly quarantine citizens who break rules of self-isolation

Georgian authorities are forcibly quarantining citizens who break the rules of self-isolation during the coronavirus lockdown that has hit Italy. The footage shows police and medical forces in..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:33Published

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau To Be In Isolation Following Wife's Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis [Video]Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau To Be In Isolation Following Wife's Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in isolation for 14 days. His wife, Sophie, recently returned from London and tested positive for coronavirus after experiencing flu-like symptoms. The..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: 10 questions about self-isolation answered

Australia, like many countries across the globe, will self-isolate to combat coronavirus. Here's a look at tips coming out of Britain to effectively achieve...
SBS

Coronavirus: Three Leicester City players in isolation after showing symptoms

Three Leicester City players are in self-isolation after showing symptoms of coronavirus.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MyBeautifulDay7

My Beautiful Day So the idea is to look for the good in the ordinary. If something nice happens, share it and copy us in. The narrat… https://t.co/J02B2Ccmso 12 seconds ago

dameron68

Anarcho-Snomist #Demexit RT @VaushV: rt if you’ve been practicing self-isolation for years to prep for the coronavirus 21 seconds ago

geoffrey_white

Geoff White What a coronavirus quarantine could do to your mental health | National Post #SickNotWeak https://t.co/GeIDVrfCeI 28 seconds ago

SarvakSilvia

silvia sarvak RT @MrKRudd: Basic principles in a public health emergency:1) effective public information campaign -7 weeks after 1st Oz case, still nothi… 33 seconds ago

ledrapeaurouge

Drapeau Rouge RT @mqmq_mmqq: No more think pieces on how the coronavirus is about the "radical politics of isolation," "intersectional self love," or lib… 51 seconds ago

allisonpeters

allison peters 🇦🇬 RT @KevzPolitics: #BREAKING - Antigua & Barbuda reports its 1st confirmed case of the coronavirus - becoming the 5th CARICOM state to repor… 1 minute ago

_john_russell

John Russell RT @Brian_Peel: Sicily nailing self isolation. #coronavirus #coronapocalypse #COVID19Aus #Italia #italy https://t.co/VhPvDqGPIn 2 minutes ago

mqmq_mmqq

. No more think pieces on how the coronavirus is about the "radical politics of isolation," "intersectional self love… https://t.co/DPLsoTvVKk 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.