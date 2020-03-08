Global  

Coronavirus in NZ: Australian traveller self-isolating in Wellington hotel after positive test

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus in NZ: Australian traveller self-isolating in Wellington hotel after positive testAn Australian man visiting New Zealand says he has tested positive for coronavirus and is now self-isolating in a Wellington hotel room.Townsville man Andre Reynaud confirmed to the Herald that he had tested positive for Covid-19...
