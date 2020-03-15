Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Asia-Pacific News > Coronavirus: NZ Post couriers stop taking signatures on deliveries to avoid spread

Coronavirus: NZ Post couriers stop taking signatures on deliveries to avoid spread

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: NZ Post couriers stop taking signatures on deliveries to avoid spreadNew Zealand Post is the latest company to introduce strict rules around parcel delivery to avoid physical contact and help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Starting today, drivers will no longer get signatures even on parcels....
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Self-service vegetable stall is set up near residential community to avoid spread of coronavirus [Video]

Self-service vegetable stall is set up near residential community to avoid spread of coronavirus

A self-service vegetable stall was set up near the residential community to avoid the spread of coronavirus in southeastern China. The video, filmed in Xingguo County in Jiangxi Province on February..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:41Published
Wuhan virus spreads amid Lunar New Years celebrations [Video]

Wuhan virus spreads amid Lunar New Years celebrations

WUHAN, CHINA — Lunar New Years' festivities pose a great challenge for the Chinese government as it tries to contain the Wuhan coronavirus. According to Reuters, the coronavirus death toll has now..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:58Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Will Ohio State refund tuition, dorm fees? Officials 'working through these important questions'

Now that Ohio State University is operating virtually for the remainder of the semester as institutions large and small try to contain the spread of the...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

blaiserize

🐉 5 57 53 34 🏳️‍🌈 Coronavirus: NZ Post couriers stop pretending to take signatures https://t.co/a3xwYiL8vg 5 days ago

MSNNZ

MSN NZ NZ Post couriers avoiding parcel signatures https://t.co/h5p0cie7Ea 5 days ago

ViviiCLnz

Viv Coronavirus: NZ Post couriers stop taking signatures on deliveries to avoid spread, via @nzherald https://t.co/MsyPB98AXe 5 days ago

KennethjClarkso

Kenneth j Clarkson RT @KennethjClarkso: Coronavirus: NZ Post couriers stop taking signatures on deliveries to avoid spread, via @nzherald https://t.co/gBK3lxJ… 5 days ago

KennethjClarkso

Kenneth j Clarkson Coronavirus: NZ Post couriers stop taking signatures on deliveries to avoid spread, via @nzherald https://t.co/gBK3lxJ61k 5 days ago

RodgerFinlay

rodger finlay NZ Post couriers will now step back 2 metres after they knock on the door, to help stop Covid-19 spread. https://t.co/PRVDVAO9Q0 5 days ago

mondialefreight

mondialefreight Coronavirus: NZ Post couriers stop taking signatures on deliveries to avoid spread, via @nzherald https://t.co/EjuljKm0gU 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.