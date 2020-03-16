Global  

Coronavirus: Dunedin's infamous Hyde St party cancelled

New Zealand Herald Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Dunedin's infamous Hyde St party cancelledDunedin's infamous Hyde St Party has been cancelled for this year amidst coronavirus concerns.In a statement, OUSA said it had made the decision to cancel this year's event due to a directive announced by the Ministry of Health about...
