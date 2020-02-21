Global  

Grace Millane's murderer appealing conviction and 17-year minimum jail sentence

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Grace Millane's murderer appealing conviction and 17-year minimum jail sentenceGrace Millane's killer is appealing his conviction and prison sentence.A date is yet to be set for a hearing in the Court of Appeal.
Grace Millane murderer to appeal conviction and sentence

British backpacker Grace Millane’s murderer has begun the process of appealing against his conviction and his prison sentence, his barrister said.
