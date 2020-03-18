Coronavirus: Don't distance seniors and make them the 'Forgotten People', Seniors Minister says
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () Seniors Minister Tracey Martin is urging people to stay connected to their grandparents and the elderly in general as the Covid-19 outbreak is expected to push more seniors into self-isolation.And she is working on guidelines for...
Minister of State Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Thursday said sunlight can prevent from all types of viruses. Speaking in the national capital, Choubey was referring to coronavirus. Choubey said Vitamin D is effective against all types of viruses. Cases of coronavirus in India touched 166 on Thursday. 3...