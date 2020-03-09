Global  

Kiwibank second bank to drop home loan rates to record low

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Kiwibank second bank to drop home loan rates to record lowKiwibank has followed ANZ Bank in slashing its one-year fixed home loan rate to a record low.Home buyers with at least 20 per cent equity will be able to secure the new 3.09 per cent one year special deals beginning next Monday."The...
Recent related news from verified sources

Reserve Bank cuts rates to record low in emergency action

The bank's quarter of a percentage point reduction to 0.25 per cent is the first change to rates outside an ordinary monthly meeting this century.
The Age

ANZ offers New Zealand's lowest ever home loan rate from a major bank

ANZ offers New Zealand's lowest ever home loan rate from a major bankANZ Bank has slashed its fixed home loan rates in what it says are the lowest ever offered by a major Kiwi bank.Its home loan one-year fixed rate special would...
New Zealand Herald

