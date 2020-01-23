Global  

Workers feel 'helpless' as staff shortages bite in wake of travel ban

The Age Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Childcare and meatpacking businesses are being hit by the Chinese travel ban, which allows permanent residents in but blocks temporary workers. Unions say the ban should be lifted.
Coronavirus: University of Auckland freezes staff hires due to travel ban

Coronavirus: University of Auckland freezes staff hires due to travel banBy John Gerritsen of RNZ The University of Auckland has frozen all new staff appointments because of the financial cost of the Covid-19 travel ban, with more...
New Zealand Herald

