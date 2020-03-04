Global  

Calls to declare koalas as 'endangered' after reported 5,000 deaths

SBS Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
A report has found 5,000 koalas are likely to have died in NSW bushfires this summer with experts calling on the marsupial to be listed as an endangered species.
