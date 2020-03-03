Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Australia News > Woolworths Supermarkets > Woolworths shoppers trade blows over toilet paper as coronavirus panic continues

Woolworths shoppers trade blows over toilet paper as coronavirus panic continues

SBS Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
The panic surrounding coronavirus has seen shoppers break out in a fight in a desperate bid to secure packets of toilet paper.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Australian toilet paper truck catches fire

Australian toilet paper truck catches fire 00:49

 A delivery truck carrying toilet paper burst into flames in the Australian city of Brisbane on late Wednesday (March 4) night, amid panic stockpiling of the product that was sparked by the coronavirus outbreak.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Empty supermarket shelves amid panic buying [Video]Coronavirus: Empty supermarket shelves amid panic buying

Empty shelves are being reported across the country as people stockpile over coronavirus fears. More than 200 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in the UK, the Department of Health has..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published

Has the world gone totally mad over the Coronavirus outbreak? [Video]Has the world gone totally mad over the Coronavirus outbreak?

This aisle of toilet paper in Australia is no more due to strange fears about the effects of the Coronavirus. Full credit to: @jasemtaylor on Twitter

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'It's not Mad Max': Police call for calm after shoppers trade blows over toilet paper

Authorities are calling for calm after coronavirus fears saw a scuffle break out over toilet paper supplies at a Sydney supermarket.
SBS

Woolworths puts buying limit on toilet paper amid coronavirus panic

Shoppers hoping to stock up on toilet paper due to fears of an impending coronavirus pandemic will now be limited to four packs per person, Woolworths has...
SBS


Tweets about this

michaelpurvis64

Michael Purvis RT @LNPvoterfail: Supermarkets should be sued for the distress they are causing legitimate customers, by letting vultures have free reign.… 8 minutes ago

Ocean16931376

Ocean RT @SBSNews: The panic surrounding coronavirus has seen shoppers break out in a fight in a desperate bid to secure packets of toilet paper.… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.