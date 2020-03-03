Global  

Fight in Sydney Woolworths as tensions flare over toilet paper

The Age Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
A shopper has filmed a physical altercation between three women at a Woolworths store in Chullora, in an apparent feud over toilet paper.
News video: Aussies stockpile toilet paper as coronavirus fears increase

Aussies stockpile toilet paper as coronavirus fears increase 00:36

 Aussies have gone to the lengths of stockpiling toilet paper leaving supplies diminished amid the coronavirus epidemic. Footage from March 5 shows empty shelves in a branch of Cole's in Manly, Sydney.

Recent related news from verified sources

Woolworths puts a limit on toilet paper purchases

Woolworths has announced it will place a four per person purchase limit on toilet paper packs in response to panic buying in light of the coronavirus outbreak.
The Age

Woolworths puts buying limit on toilet paper amid coronavirus panic

Shoppers hoping to stock up on toilet paper due to fears of an impending coronavirus pandemic will now be limited to four packs per person, Woolworths has...
SBS


Tweets about this

WildeGio

gio_wilde Law & Order Patron: Retributive Justice RT @FlickReynolds: Ok folks, this isn’t looking good. I am now much more afraid of our fellow human beings response to #COVIDー19 than I am… 6 minutes ago

BarryDunning1

Barry Dunning Meanwhile in Australia... 'It's not Mad Max': Fight in Sydney Woolworths as tensions flare over toilet paper https://t.co/Tc8UNwO5BE 7 minutes ago

SaraGomezAranci

Sara Gomez Arancibia RT @smh: A shopper has filmed a physical altercation between three women at a Sydney Woolworths store, in an apparent feud over toilet pape… 19 minutes ago

Biorealism

Holtz 'It's not Mad Max': Fight in Sydney Woolworths as tensions flare over toilet paper #COVIDー19 https://t.co/i9PwV8ZtE7 via @smh 41 minutes ago

Tappomuc

Tappomuc 🚲🇪🇺 @DerWachsame War allerdings in Sydney☝️: https://t.co/qXhNsM5FiL 1 hour ago

max_power50

Max Power 'It's not Mad Max': Fight in Sydney Woolworths as tensions flare over toilet paper https://t.co/fiOB34EzVv via @smh 1 hour ago

jordan05053736

Jordie Renee When we sit down at the end of 2020 and peacefully summarise how it went, we will all remember the great toilet pap… https://t.co/0KxGb0IAFK 1 hour ago

Angie57785210

Suanchi RT @MisTyDownUnder: May panic buying din ba ng toilet paper sa Pinas? Not sure why Australians are panicking/fighting over toilet paper?… 2 hours ago

