gio_wilde Law & Order Patron: Retributive Justice RT @FlickReynolds: Ok folks, this isn’t looking good. I am now much more afraid of our fellow human beings response to #COVIDー19 than I am… 6 minutes ago

Barry Dunning Meanwhile in Australia... 'It's not Mad Max': Fight in Sydney Woolworths as tensions flare over toilet paper https://t.co/Tc8UNwO5BE 7 minutes ago

Sara Gomez Arancibia RT @smh: A shopper has filmed a physical altercation between three women at a Sydney Woolworths store, in an apparent feud over toilet pape… 19 minutes ago

Holtz 'It's not Mad Max': Fight in Sydney Woolworths as tensions flare over toilet paper #COVIDー19 https://t.co/i9PwV8ZtE7 via @smh 41 minutes ago

Tappomuc 🚲🇪🇺 @DerWachsame War allerdings in Sydney☝️: https://t.co/qXhNsM5FiL 1 hour ago

Max Power 'It's not Mad Max': Fight in Sydney Woolworths as tensions flare over toilet paper https://t.co/fiOB34EzVv via @smh 1 hour ago

Jordie Renee When we sit down at the end of 2020 and peacefully summarise how it went, we will all remember the great toilet pap… https://t.co/0KxGb0IAFK 1 hour ago