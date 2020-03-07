Global  

Missy Higgins' father slams ‘cheap opportunity’ and 'inaccurate, unfair’ reports

SBS Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Australian singer-songwriter Missy Higgins' dad one of Victoria's latest coronavirus victim, and 70 patients who saw the doctor have been reportedly told to self-isolate.
Tweets about this

Freddyfuddrucke

💧Citizen BrisBoy atheist 👻🍀 RT @ItsBouquet: "Dr Higgins has lashed out at Victoria's health minister about 'unfair' comments about his actions - describing them as a '… 2 minutes ago

skinnergj

Dougy's Daily Digest Missy Higgins' father slams ‘cheap opportunity’ and 'inaccurate, unfair’ reports https://t.co/LErw1PhNdz via @skinnergj 6 minutes ago

AGRASSHOPER

AGrasshopper RT @ItsBouquet: Dr Higgins: "I hesitated to do a swab because I did not fulfil your criteria for testing but did one anyway on Thursday ev… 7 minutes ago

fofafumalaka

Blue Frogs RT @ItsBouquet: "Dr Higgins wrote: "As the doctor concerned, I have been upset about the inaccuracies and unfairness of your comments." "T… 9 minutes ago

theprojecttv

The Project RT @10Daily: The Victorian doctor who tested positive for coronavirus is singer Missy Higgins' dad, and he has lashed out at the state's he… 16 minutes ago

sonialf

Dr. Sonia Fullerton RT @SBSNews: Dr Chris Higgins has responded after Victoria Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said on Saturday: "I'm absolutely flabbergasted th… 25 minutes ago

