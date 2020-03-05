Global  

Women charged after NSW toilet paper fight

SBS Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Two women will face a NSW court after a fight over toilet paper in a Sydney supermarket caused by coronavirus-prompted panic buying of basic goods.
News video: Aussies stockpile toilet paper as coronavirus fears increase

Aussies stockpile toilet paper as coronavirus fears increase 00:36

 Aussies have gone to the lengths of stockpiling toilet paper leaving supplies diminished amid the coronavirus epidemic. Footage from March 5 shows empty shelves in a branch of Cole's in Manly, Sydney.

Recent related news from verified sources

Women charged after NSW toilet paper fight amid coronavirus panic buying

Two women will face a NSW court after a fight over toilet paper in a Sydney supermarket caused by coronavirus-prompted panic buying of basic goods.
SBS Also reported by •ReutersNew Zealand HeraldThe Age

Coronavirus panic buying: Man tasered in toilet paper fight as world reacts to alarm down under

Coronavirus panic buying: Man tasered in toilet paper fight as world reacts to alarm down underVision of Australians scrambling over each other to panic buy multi-packs of toilet paper has been beamed across the world, leaving many wondering what's really...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •News24The Age

