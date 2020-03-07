Global  

Missy Higgins' father hits out at 'political grandstanding' after testing positive for coronavirus

SBS Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
The father of singer-songwriter Missy Higgins has been named as the Victorian doctor diagnosed with COVID-19.
