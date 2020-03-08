Global  

Australian doctors rally behind Chris Higgins, call on Victorian health minister to apologise

SBS Sunday, 8 March 2020
Doctors around Australia have come to the defence of a Melbourne GP that treated patients while infected with COVID-19.
Pressure mounts on Health Minister to apologise to coronavirus GP

The Australian Medical Association has joined a growing rank of doctors furious with Ms Mikakos for criticising Dr Chris Higgins.
Brisbane Times


