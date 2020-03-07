Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Australia News > Australians > Government urges people to get tested 'if in doubt' as number of Australian coronavirus cases jumps

Government urges people to get tested 'if in doubt' as number of Australian coronavirus cases jumps

SBS Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
The number of coronavirus cases in Australia continues to grow as health authorities urge Australians to get tested if in doubt.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: N.J. Up To 23 Cases

Coronavirus Update: N.J. Up To 23 Cases 02:14

 The number of positive coronavirus cases in New Jersey rose to 23 on Wednesday. Gov. Phil Murphy is urging residents to be prepared, use common sense, and stay home if their sick. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis reports

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Central London remains busy despite WHO "social distancing" advice [Video]

Central London remains busy despite WHO "social distancing" advice

Central London was crowded with locals and tourists on Saturday (March 14th) - a stark contrast to other European capitals where residents are practising "social distancing" to avoid spreading the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:19Published
Georgia's main cathedral disinfected during coronavirus outbreak [Video]

Georgia's main cathedral disinfected during coronavirus outbreak

Men in masks sprayed the interior of Georgia's main cathedral with disinfectant on Friday night amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The Holy Trinity Cathedral of Tblisi is the most important..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:10Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Mainland China sees imported virus cases exceed new local infections for first time

The number of new coronavirus cases imported into mainland China from overseas surpassed the number of locally transmitted new infections for the first time on...
Reuters

Cuomo confirms coronavirus cases in Saratoga County, declares state of emergency

The first confirmed cases of the coronavirus were reported in the Capital Region on Saturday as Gov. Andrew Cuomo said two people in Saratoga County have tested...
bizjournals Also reported by •BBC NewsBBC Local NewsIndiaTimesReutersReuters IndiaWorldNewsNews24

Tweets about this

fojta

Tom Fojta ...government moved the UK from the “containment” phase into “delay”, accepting the inevitability of millions of in… https://t.co/MflRKqKdo2 16 hours ago

honnnaaaay

Kate Honeyrose RT @TheMisterAdriaX: So my mom in Australia said that the government urges people to get tested, and that the clinics as well as mobile CoV… 2 days ago

TheMisterAdriaX

tired So my mom in Australia said that the government urges people to get tested, and that the clinics as well as mobile… https://t.co/CUc534ewfb 2 days ago

pixieodeath

Jo Rossi RT @SBSNews: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New South Wales has jumped to 40, as the government urges Australians to get test… 5 days ago

opa1420

Lex de Grauw RT @opa1420: Government urges people to get tested 'if in doubt' as number of Australian coronavirus cases jumps https://t.co/Xg1vJ4Fovb @S… 5 days ago

kooribrian

Wiradjuri warrior RT @GCobber99: get test where the hospitals are flat out up to 6 hour wait to be seen our local docs are flat out. and if you do have it yo… 5 days ago

nanoview

Sir Geoff Government calls for National Testing so they can get a Handle on the Contamination? HaHaHaHaHaHaHaHa Government u… https://t.co/XbFyoR4mEk 6 days ago

opa1420

Lex de Grauw Government urges people to get tested 'if in doubt' as number of Australian coronavirus cases jumps https://t.co/Xg1vJ4Fovb @SBSNews 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.