Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Australia News > Miley Cyrus > Miley Cyrus cancels fire show due to virus

Miley Cyrus cancels fire show due to virus

SBS Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
International pop star Miley Cyrus has cancelled her appearance at a Melbourne bushfire relief concert due to coronavirus risk concerns.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

10 Richest Child Stars of All Time [Video]10 Richest Child Stars of All Time

10 Richest Child Stars of All Time These 10 child actors have managed to pursue long-lasting and lucrative careers. 10. Miley Cyrus - $160 million Cyrus rose to fame as an actress and singer on..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:57Published

Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X set for bushfire relief concert [Video]Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X set for bushfire relief concert

Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X are joining forces to play a special bushfire relief show in Melbourne, Australia next month.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Miley Cyrus cancels bushfire aid show in Australia due to coronavirus warnings

Pop star Miley Cyrus has canceled a trip to Australia for a bushfire relief concert three days ahead of the show, citing recommendations that travel be curtailed...
Reuters India

Miley Cyrus cancels bushfire relief concert amid coronavirus concerns

International pop star Miley Cyrus has cancelled her appearance at a Melbourne bushfire relief concert due to coronavirus concerns.
SBS


Tweets about this

dailystar

Daily Star #BREAKING Miley Cyrus cancels Melbourne bush fire benefit gig https://t.co/1VIMTk65kR 8 hours ago

JohnP1752

JohnP Miley Cyrus cancels Melbourne Bush Fire Relief and Grand Prix concert amid coronavirus fears https://t.co/9wSjx5FmO6 8 hours ago

dailystar

Daily Star #BREAKING Miley Cyrus cancels Melbourne bush fire benefit gig amid #Coronavirus fears #COVID19 https://t.co/1VIMTjOtWh 8 hours ago

dailystar

Daily Star #BREAKING Miley Cyrus cancels Melbourne bush fire benefit gig amid #Coronavirus fears https://t.co/1VIMTjOtWh 8 hours ago

dddanadine

Daniel Bird RT @dailystar: #BREAKING Miley Cyrus cancels Melbourne bush fire benefit gig amid #Coronavirus fears https://t.co/1VIMTk65kR 8 hours ago

dailystar

Daily Star #BREAKING Miley Cyrus cancels Melbourne bush fire benefit gig amid #Coronavirus fears https://t.co/1VIMTk65kR 8 hours ago

MileyCyrusshare

Miley Cyrus share Miley Cyrus cancels fire show due to virus - The Cairns Post https://t.co/DFfUGgq2Gf 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.