NT opens 'pandemic clinic' as Australia prepares for more coronavirus cases

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: Rumble - Published Coronavirus cases top 100,000 worldwide, 21 cases found on cruise ship 02:52 Twenty-one people aboard a cruise ship that was barred from docking in San Francisco have tested positive for coronavirus, U.S. officials said on Friday, adding to the more than 100,000 cases of the fast-spreading illness across the world. Yahaira Jacquez reports.