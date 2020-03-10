Global  

Australia to extend coronavirus travel ban to Italy, Scott Morrison announces

SBS Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Australia will place a travel ban on Italian visitors from 6pm on Wednesday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced.
Coronavirus Travel Ban Leads To Confused, Frustrated Passengers At Logan Airport

Coronavirus Travel Ban Leads To Confused, Frustrated Passengers At Logan Airport 02:06

 WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

