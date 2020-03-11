Global  

Apprentice wage subsidies part of government coronavirus response

SBS Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The Morrison government will fund $1.3 billion in wage subsidies for small businesses to keep apprentices employed in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.
News video: Chief Scientific Advisor explains government's coronavirus response

Chief Scientific Advisor explains government's coronavirus response 06:36

 Chief Scientific Advisor explains government's coronavirus response

Coronavirus: What does ‘delay’ mean for you? [Video]

Coronavirus: What does ‘delay’ mean for you?

The UK government have issued the next stage of response to the virus, with added measures for the public.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:58Published
Special Report: President Trump addresses the nation on the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

Special Report: President Trump addresses the nation on the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic

President Trump, in an address to the nation regarding the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, said he is suspending all travel from Europe (not including the U.K.) to the U.S. for 30 days..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 09:30Published

Apprentice wage subsidies in virus package

