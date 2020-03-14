Vivid Sydney scrapped because of virus Saturday, 14 March 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

The Vivid Sydney light festival has been cancelled due to measures put in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Eliseo D'Annunzio Vivid? No, COVID...19 that is... Vivid Sydney scrapped because of virus https://t.co/CHwyhSosbR 5 hours ago Frank Straker RT @lynlinking: Vivid Sydney scrapped because of virus The festival had been scheduled to run between May 22 and June 13. https://t.co/jL… 6 hours ago lynlinking Vivid Sydney scrapped because of virus The festival had been scheduled to run between May 22 and June 13. https://t.co/jLfZjrWU0s 6 hours ago