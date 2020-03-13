Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Australia News > Italy > Coronavirus updates LIVE: France, Spain go into lockdown as US extends Europe travel ban to UK

Coronavirus updates LIVE: France, Spain go into lockdown as US extends Europe travel ban to UK

The Age Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
France and Spain are following Italy into lockdown while the US has expanded its travel ban to include the UK. Follow our live coverage here.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Travel Ban For Foreign Nationals Coming From Europe Begins At Midnight

Travel Ban For Foreign Nationals Coming From Europe Begins At Midnight 01:54

 The ban does not apply to U.S. citizens, their families or the United Kingdom. Kara Finnstrom reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Europeans Jam American Airports, Trying To Get Home [Video]

Europeans Jam American Airports, Trying To Get Home

European travelers are making a mad dash for home — a situation created by the quick rollout of the Trump administration’s travel ban. According to Politico, the crowding at air terminals has been..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published
Spain imposes Italy-style lockdown in bid to contain coronavirus [Video]

Spain imposes Italy-style lockdown in bid to contain coronavirus

All Spaniards will have to stay at home under the quarantine, which comes into force on Monday morning.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:08Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Morocco halts flights with 25 more countries, confirms 18 coronavirus cases

Morocco has suspended flights to and from another 25 countries over coronavirus fears, the foreign ministry said on Saturday, extending an earlier travel ban...
Reuters Also reported by •FT.com

White House expands Europe travel ban as outbreak worsens

The White House expanded its travel ban from European nations Saturday, adding Ireland and Britain to the list. Europe is emerging as the new epicenter of the...
CBS News


Tweets about this

WillBrownNYC

William Brown RT @MarkAmesExiled: Half of France's critical condition cases (ie on ventilators in hospitals) are under 50. Don't assume this doesn't affe… 2 minutes ago

kinmanchan

Human RT @ShellenbergerMD: Think you’re invulnerable because you’re not over 80? Half of all covid patients in critical condition in France are… 4 minutes ago

kao0902

Kao**NoNukes&NoWar🧷 RT @Yascha_Mounk: In France, "300 coronavirus patients are in critical condition—half of them under 50 years of age." Every one of us has… 7 minutes ago

cravpup

Vulcan Over 1,800 killed so far in Italy, the worst-hit country after China... @AJEnglish https://t.co/UXzdddXJbx https://t.co/WkIfAfWeQg 11 minutes ago

_Bakemono

M. Abdillah RT @NBCNews: One of the world's largest luxury fashion and beauty companies will now direct its cosmetic factories to manufacture hand sani… 12 minutes ago

caelisangelus

Angelus caelis 🇮🇱 RT @Meggone2: Italy reports 368 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Latest updates https://t.co/JxjnOFSGNY 15 minutes ago

lakerhiannon

rhiannon Doyle RT @sfchronicle: #Coronavirus live update from SFO: Travelers from France told The Chronicle there was no extra screenings or temperature c… 17 minutes ago

manoeriSTYLE

manoeriSTYLE(仮) RT @BreakingNews: @NBCNews One of the world's largest luxury fashion and beauty companies will now direct its cosmetic factories to manufac… 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.