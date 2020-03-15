Global  

Fifth Australian death from coronavirus

SBS Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
A 77-year-old woman and a 90-year-old woman have become the fourth and fifth people in Australia to die of coronavirus.
Coronavirus Australia live updates: Covid-19 death toll rises to seven after 81-year-old woman dies in hospital

Coronavirus Australia live updates: Covid-19 death toll rises to seven after 81-year-old woman dies in hospitalThe Australian death toll from coronavirus has risen to seven after an 81-year-old woman died in hospital last night, following a record surge in new...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •SBSThe Age

Australian medical officers given sweeping powers to contain coronavirus

Australia's capital and the country's second most populous state declared states of emergency on Monday while large, non-essential gatherings were banned in a...
Reuters

