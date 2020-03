Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has declared a state of emergency to deal with coronavirus for at least four weeks.



Recent related videos from verified sources Metro health department declares public health emergency for Davidson Co.



The Metro board of health has declared a public health emergency due to COVID-19. The move allows the director of health to use additional measures to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus,.. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 04:28 Published 2 hours ago Coronavirus: Mumbai police bans all tours as cases in Maharashtra spike to 31| Oneindia News



MUMBAI POLICE HAVE ISSUED AN ORDER PROHIBITING TOURS INVOLVING A GROUP OF PEOPLE TRAVELLING TOGETHER TO A FOREIGN OR DOMESTIC DESTINATION BY PRIVATE OPERATORS AFTER THE NO. OF CASES IN THE STATE.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:30 Published 13 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Kazakhstan declares emergency due to coronavirus Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency on Sunday due to the coronavirus outbreak which has reached the Central Asian nation.

Reuters India 16 hours ago



Abe in dilemma as coronavirus response could cut both ways A legal change this week will allow Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to declare a state of emergency to address the new coronavirus outbreak if he deems it...

Japan Today 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this