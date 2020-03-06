Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Australia News > Paul Kelly (Australian musician) > Medical expert explains how Australians should respond to the spike in COVID-19 cases

Medical expert explains how Australians should respond to the spike in COVID-19 cases

SBS Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly has provided answers to a range of questions on the coronavirus pandemic including travel, masks and gatherings.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

A no-nonsense video guide on the coronavirus [Video]

A no-nonsense video guide on the coronavirus

Meet the junior doctor who has cut through all the fog to bring you his no-nonsense video guide on everything you need to know about coronavirus. Cardiologist Dr Dominic Pimenta, 32, said was fed up of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:40Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Canada will not rule out border closures, medical officer says time running out

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday would not rule out closing borders to combat a coronavirus outbreak while the country's chief medical officer...
Reuters

Medical chief defends school closures as Ireland sees spike in Covid-19 cases

Ireland’s chief medical officer has defended school closures after 27 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland, an increase from 43...
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HitsGoogle

Google Hits Medical expert explains how Australians should respond to the spike in COVID-19 cases https://t.co/poUEsmj0lw https://t.co/QT6jUYzV3Y 19 minutes ago

RobertArnol

Rob Arnol RT @SBSNews: Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly has provided answers to a range of questions on the coronavirus pandemic including tra… 59 minutes ago

SBSNews

SBS News Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly has provided answers to a range of questions on the coronavirus pandemic in… https://t.co/EEon0d3tQr 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.