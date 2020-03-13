Global  

Anzac Day services join growing list of cancelled events due to coronavirus

SBS Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Anzac Day services in Western Australia, New South Wales and Tasmania will not be going ahead.
Anzac Day services called off amid virus

Anzac Day services in Western Australia and Tasmania won't go ahead after the federal government banned gatherings of 500 or more people due to the coronavirus.
SBS

