Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Australia News > Watch: Northern Territory COVID-19 health update

Watch: Northern Territory COVID-19 health update

SBS Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The Northern Territory health officials are speaking with an update on the COVID-19 outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MsPraxis

MsWashYourHandsRegularlyPraxis RT @pauldutton1968: Watch what happened at 0:20 in @SBSNews's broadcast: Northern Territory health officials are providing an update on the… 4 days ago

pauldutton1968

👣 🌏 💫 Paul Dutton 🌳 🦅 🐾 Watch what happened at 0:20 in @SBSNews's broadcast: Northern Territory health officials are providing an update on… https://t.co/Tcispzthk3 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.