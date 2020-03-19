Global  

COVID-19: Scott Morrison says there are 'limitations' to rescuing Australians stranded abroad

SBS Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has downplayed the chances of Australians - stranded abroad during lockdowns to contain COVID-19 - being rescued by authorities.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Australian PM says world headed for 'pandemic,' puts emergency response plan in place [Video]

Australian PM says world headed for 'pandemic,' puts emergency response plan in place

There is every sign the world is about to be gripped by a pandemic of coronavirus, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned on Thursday, as Canberra kicked off emergency measures to restrain the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:42Published

Recent related news from verified sources

We didn't want to infect others: restrictions cause havoc on weddings

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced new COVID-19 restrictions that will have a devastating impact on the events industry. 
Sydney Morning Herald

'It's un-Australian, and it must stop': Scott Morrison tells Australians to cease panic buying

Aldi, Coles, IGA and Woolworths are asking customers to be considerate of each other and staff, as Scott Morrison calls on Australians to stop panic buying.
SBS Also reported by •The Age

