2022 Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake spy shots

MotorAuthority Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
2022 Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake spy shotsMercedes-Benz's line of shooting brake models is proof that sometimes style wins out over practicality. For instance, cars like the CLA Shooting Brake and former CLS Shooting Brake serve up four doors and a wide-opening hatch, yet their plunging roofline results in diminished cargo capacity compared to a conventional wagon. Now, Volkswagen is set...
