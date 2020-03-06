2022 Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake spy shots Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Mercedes-Benz's line of shooting brake models is proof that sometimes style wins out over practicality. For instance, cars like the CLA Shooting Brake and former CLS Shooting Brake serve up four doors and a wide-opening hatch, yet their plunging roofline results in diminished cargo capacity compared to a conventional wagon. Now, Volkswagen is set... Mercedes-Benz's line of shooting brake models is proof that sometimes style wins out over practicality. For instance, cars like the CLA Shooting Brake and former CLS Shooting Brake serve up four doors and a wide-opening hatch, yet their plunging roofline results in diminished cargo capacity compared to a conventional wagon. Now, Volkswagen is set... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Cars.co.za Share your thoughts on this recently-spied Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake? Do you like it or should it make its w… https://t.co/LPT9jB3FXr 1 day ago Moss Bros.Volkswagen Take a look at the 2020 VW Arteon, it's got some sweet changes. https://t.co/ubWLOf8AZ5 4 days ago Total Loss Gap 2021 Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake spotted undisguised https://t.co/Wm0D5OIyFc https://t.co/hZbkDxjOke 4 days ago Easy Gap 2021 Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake spotted undisguised https://t.co/uHCqLgRseI https://t.co/8RjmRPCJXJ 4 days ago Shortfall 2021 Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake spotted undisguised https://t.co/uWenVzqFrA https://t.co/1OH55GtRNx 5 days ago GapInsurance123 2021 Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake spotted undisguised https://t.co/FJ3y6e0Phk https://t.co/juwJl5trsz 5 days ago SUV Outdoor Sales New post has been published on SUV Outdoor Sales - https://t.co/hCunrgOqq4 https://t.co/l1Q2NmjvzD 5 days ago Gap Insurance 2021 Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake spotted undisguised https://t.co/rNKzc2IJNq https://t.co/fu5sDVyM8y 5 days ago