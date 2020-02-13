Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Automotive News > First drive review: The 2020 Cadillac XT6 could’ve been better

First drive review: The 2020 Cadillac XT6 could’ve been better

MotorAuthority Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
First drive review: The 2020 Cadillac XT6 could’ve been betterWith the 2020 XT6, Cadillac has finally given the Escalade the three-row crossover SUV the sibling it needed, but not the sibling it deserved. The 2020 Cadillac XT6 offers three rows of seats, most of the tech luxury buyers want, and a controlled ride. It could have and should have been better, and in fact it was going to be. Cost cutting...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

2020 Cadillac CT4-V Design Preview [Video]2020 Cadillac CT4-V Design Preview

Driven by Cadillac's latest turbocharging technology and building on more than 15 years of performance credentials, the first-ever 2020 CT4-V and CT5-V were unveiled, expanding choices for the brand's..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:49Published

2020 Cadillac CT5-V Design Preview [Video]2020 Cadillac CT5-V Design Preview

Driven by Cadillac's latest turbocharging technology and building on more than 15 years of performance credentials, the first-ever 2020 CT4-V and CT5-V were unveiled, expanding choices for the brand's..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:24Published


Tweets about this

DrivingGreatest

The greatest driving! First drive review: The 2020 Cadillac XT6 could’ve been better https://t.co/Zhp9jd913w 1 day ago

MHSConsultancy

Mark Hamilton-Smith First drive review: The 2020 Cadillac XT6 could’ve been better https://t.co/nJVQIIwads 2 days ago

SmartCarDesign

SmartCarDesign First drive review: The 2020 Cadillac XT6 could’ve been better https://t.co/bt7IsmWCRH https://t.co/bDP0uv4AUD 2 days ago

autobranddotcom

Automobile Brand First drive review: The 2020 Cadillac XT6 could’ve been better https://t.co/OAopDa6M7b https://t.co/RE1m3bBlsQ 3 days ago

wheelsMeraki

Car News 🏎️ #Automotive First drive review: The 2020 Cadillac XT6 could’ve been better https://t.co/HlG5ocMFV3 3 days ago

CARSNewsRT

CarNewsRT RT @motorauthority: First drive review: The 2020 Cadillac XT6 could’ve been better https://t.co/pwkgNRmuSb https://t.co/J6nlXDlWs5 3 days ago

Flyin18T

Flyin18T Motorsports First drive review: The 2020 Cadillac XT6 could’ve been better https://t.co/4WVcSb8u5g #autos #feedly 3 days ago

AutoRepairTechs

AutoRepairTech 👨‍🔧👩‍🔧🧰 First drive review: The 2020 Cadillac XT6 could’ve been better https://t.co/cCdJSqJbc0 https://t.co/TDoI3NYEAl 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.