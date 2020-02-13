First drive review: The 2020 Cadillac XT6 could’ve been better

Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

With the 2020 XT6, Cadillac has finally given the Escalade the three-row crossover SUV the sibling it needed, but not the sibling it deserved. The 2020 Cadillac XT6 offers three rows of seats, most of the tech luxury buyers want, and a controlled ride. It could have and should have been better, and in fact it was going to be. Cost cutting... With the 2020 XT6, Cadillac has finally given the Escalade the three-row crossover SUV the sibling it needed, but not the sibling it deserved. The 2020 Cadillac XT6 offers three rows of seats, most of the tech luxury buyers want, and a controlled ride. It could have and should have been better, and in fact it was going to be. Cost cutting... 👓 View full article

