Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Automotive News > New Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport images leak on forum

New Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport images leak on forum

Autocar Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Images of what appears to be reborn 4x4 icon and its soft-roader sibling are posted online well ahead of time

Ford has been open about its intention to revive the Bronco but has yet to announce officially when we'll get our first look at the reborn 4x4. However, it now appears the Bronco and its smaller, more road-focused Bronco Sport sibling have been snapped and posted online.

The apparent leak stems from a forum post, with the images seemingly taken on a smartphone by somebody deep within Ford's US facilities. It shows what looks like the full-size car in physical prototype form, with styling very similar to that seen in previous images leaked from a recent behind-closed-doors dealer presentation.

The car's front end is emblazoned with the Bronco name, while a distinctive LED light design comprises a straight strip stretching between semi-circles. Pronounced wheel arch extensions are necessary to cover huge off-road tyres.

The 'baby Bronco' was previously rumoured to be called the Maverick, but these leaked images seemingly put an end to that speculation.

Aimed to compete directly with the rugged Jeep Wrangler, the new Bronco will likely launch in both two and four-door forms, with a pick-up truck version possibly following later to rival the new Jeep Gladiator. 

Side mirrors mounted to the A-pillars and a 'floating' third brake light above the rear-mounted spare wheel seen in earlier disguised prototypes also suggest a version could arrive with a removable roof and removable doors.

Power could come from Ford's turbocharged 2.3-litre four-cylinder petrol engine or turbocharged 2.7-litre V6, paired with a 10-speed automatic gearbox. A manual version is also rumoured and a hybrid version could arrive later.

The Bronco is expected to launch some time in March, meaning there are only a few weeks until its official debut. Delivery of customer cars could commence before the end of this year.

*READ MORE*

*Exclusive: the future of Ford, according to its bosses*

*Global preview: best new cars coming in 2020 and beyond*

*American start-up launches electrified classic Ford Bronco*
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Beniga_

Jean Beniga Escape II: Ford’s Bronco Sport Leaked https://t.co/M2vYYnGQgB https://t.co/YmD7OxJQpT 5 minutes ago

ehsanulhaq31

Mian Ehsan ul Haq RT @MotorWeek: Here's a first look at the Ford Bronco family with some leaked photos prior to their reveals. Read more: 🔗https://t.co/uYNn… 8 minutes ago

DanielBruski

𝗗𝗔𝗡𝗜𝗘𝗟 𝗕𝗥𝗨𝗦𝗞𝗜 ✪ RT @roadshow: 2021 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport photos leak online https://t.co/G623dY6pj1 9 minutes ago

IBRAHIMOVICADE2

Mr.IBRAHIM IBRAHIMOVIC ADESANYĀ 2021 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport photos leak online https://t.co/IdwQVfdzX3 via @Roadshow 9 minutes ago

MotorWeek

MotorWeek Here's a first look at the Ford Bronco family with some leaked photos prior to their reveals. Read more: 🔗… https://t.co/DAzpGn63zi 20 minutes ago

MyFordDealer

Power Ford 2021 #FordBronco Sport shown completely undisguised in leaked photos https://t.co/dxrO8aUQVo Find Your Ride 👉… https://t.co/wiGGdXo06G 47 minutes ago

goblue_nussel

Philip Nussel RT @MikeMartinez_AN: When it rains it pours... Not only did the Bronco Sport (pictured) leak online yesterday, two-door and four-door vers… 50 minutes ago

Luuezz

CASUAL HOME STYLE 2021 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport photos leak online https://t.co/St0o9h6GIY via @Roadshow 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.