Best lease deals of the week: Safe cars

Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The Audi Q3 and Volkswagen T-Cross are safer than a onesie made of bubblewrap. They lead this week's super-secure lease deals



Leasing can be an affordable, practical route into having your own private car, but it's not always easy to tell the good deals from the duds.



The experts at our sister magazine What Car? work hard to find you the best pay-monthly schemes, taking into account mileage allowance, montly outlay, contract length and initial deposit. We'll be bringing you the best deals they find from a different segment each week.



This week, it's safe cars:



-*1. *Audi Q3 35 TFSI Sport-



*£1761 deposit, £294 per month, 48 months, 10,000 miles per year​*



The Q3’s standard-fit safety kit includes blindspot monitoring and a lane-keeping system that can steer the car back into its original lane to avoid a head-on collision. All this and it is beautifully built, is immensely practical and has a high-tech interior.



*More Audi lease deals *



-2. Volkswagen T-Cross 1.0 TSI S-



*£1208 deposit, £201 per month, 48 months, 10,000 miles per year​*



The T-Cross, Volkswagen’s smallest and most affordable SUV, performed well in all of Euro NCAP’s safety tests. Being based on the Polo, this comfortable and practical car shares a lot of that model’s safety technology and adds lane-keeping assistance.



*More Volkswagen lease deals *



-3. *BMW 320i M Sport Auto*-



*£1925 deposit, £321 per month, 48 months, 10,000 miles per year*



Lane-keeping assistance and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection as standard are just two reasons why the BMW 3 Series should be on your shopping list. That it’s comfortable, great to drive and superbly well built are three more.



*More BMW lease deals** *



-4. *BMW Z4 sDrive 2.0i Sport*-



*£2603 deposit, £434 per month, 48 months, 10,000 miles per year*



Agreed, it’s hard to believe a low-slung convertible could feature here, but the Z4 really is a safe car, with automatic emergency braking and lane departure warning as standard. Options include adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance.



*More BMW lease deals** *



For more great personal & business lease deals visit What Car? leasing.



*READ MORE*



*2020 Audi RS5 gains refreshed design and new tech*



*First drive: 2020 Audi S3 prototype*



*Audi Sport to go electric with RS-branded E-tron GT* 👓 View full article

