Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Automotive News > Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo due in late 2020, electric Macan to follow in 2022

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo due in late 2020, electric Macan to follow in 2022

MotorAuthority Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo due in late 2020, electric Macan to follow in 2022Porsche announced its financial results for 2019 during a presentation held Thursday in Stuttgart, Germany, where the automaker also announced some of its future plans. Namely, Porsche said it will launch two new electric cars within the next 24 months. The first will be a new body style for the Taycan electric sedan, which we will see in late...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DriveMagCom

Drive Mag Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo release date detailed as EV range grows https://t.co/6B2zqSOQjb 2 hours ago

motoraty

motoraty Porsche Confirms Production of Taycan Cross Turismo and Macan Electric https://t.co/mWo7McdE5J https://t.co/9lxXdWLGdW 3 hours ago

suhailajmal

Suhail Porsche Confirms Production of Taycan Cross Turismo and Macan Electric https://t.co/7BcrTPLhIs 3 hours ago

r_felice

Ron Felice Porsche Confirms Taycan Cross Turismo, Macan EV Once Again https://t.co/FuOQXMD0gj 4 hours ago

laradiodelmotor

laradiodelmotor RT: @SoyMotor: RT @SoyMotorCoches: .@PorscheEveryDay Taycan Cross Turismo: debut a finales de 2020.… https://t.co/nWD4NjozwU 7 hours ago

EINElectricCars

EIN Electric Cars Porsche Confirms Taycan Cross Turismo, Macan EV Once Again https://t.co/mGDdU3I7cp 8 hours ago

shiadrackh

Shiadrackh Encio RT @CarBuzzcom: Official: @Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Coming In Late 2020. Porsche has also confirmed the electric Macan will launch in 2… 12 hours ago

sydney_ev

💧SydEV🔋 RT @InsideEVs: More electric goodies from @Porsche on the way! https://t.co/UZfNFaNxQG 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.