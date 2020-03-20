Global  

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, 2022 Formula One rules, new Nissan Z: Today's Car News

MotorAuthority Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, 2022 Formula One rules, new Nissan Z: Today's Car NewsPorsche has revealed some of its future plans including that its Taycan Cross Turismo is due out later this year. The vehicle is a wagon body style for the Taycan, and we should see it at dealerships next spring as a 2021 model. Formula One was due to undergo a major shakeup in 2021 but that won't happen until 2022 now. The organizers, together...
Insights into the development of the Porsche 935 super sports car [Video]

Insights into the development of the Porsche 935 super sports car

This car quickens the pulse of any motor racing fan: Porsche is planning to build just 77 units of the new Porsche 935, firing up the club sport scene. The 700-hp race car celebrated its premiere at..

The new Suzuki S-CROSS Hybrid Design Preview [Video]

The new Suzuki S-CROSS Hybrid Design Preview

Suzuki S-Cross Hybrid debuts on the market driven by the unprecedented 1.4 Boosterjet Hybrid engine, designed to enhance the performance and performance of the hybrid system, reducing consumption and..

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo due in late 2020, electric Macan to follow in 2022

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo due in late 2020, electric Macan to follow in 2022Porsche announced its financial results for 2019 during a presentation held Thursday in Stuttgart, Germany, where the automaker also announced some of its future...
BMW 4-Series spied, Porsche 917 replica revealed, Porsche Macan S tested: Today's Car News

BMW 4-Series spied, Porsche 917 replica revealed, Porsche Macan S tested: Today's Car NewsThe next generation of BMW's 4-Series has been spotted, in its coupe body style. Other body styles will include a convertible and liftback sedan, the latter...
