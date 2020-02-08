Global  

Sensex opens 150 points down, Nifty at 11,639; SBI, Dr Reddy's Lab, HUL, Nestle gain

Zee News Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Indian equity indices on Thursday (February 27) witnessed a negative start with the BSE Sensex down 134.41 points or 0.34% at 39754.55, while the broader Nifty down 39.50 points or 0.34% at 11,639. 
