No place to sit on the new Hennepin Avenue? Blame (or thank) businesses
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () City planners say the ongoing $23 million renovation of Hennepin Avenue will include new features for pedestrians, cyclists and streetside businesses. Just don't try to sit down. That's because benches and other types of seating were removed between Washington Avenue and 12th Street when the construction project began last year — and they're not coming back according to the latest designs, the Star Tribune reports. City officials say the reason is money. Property owners and neighborhood businesses…
