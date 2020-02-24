Global  

Trump and his economic officials are scrambling to downplay the coronavirus in an attempt to boost the stock market

Business Insider Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Trump and his economic officials are scrambling to downplay the coronavirus in an attempt to boost the stock market· *Mounting fears of the coronavirus's spread in the US triggered one of the sharpest market sell-offs in recent years.*
· *The deep stock losses sparked alarm within the Trump administration and the president is reportedly furious the market tanked over the coronavirus.*
· *The colliding assessments from public health...
News video: Trump After Stocks Plunge Over Coronavirus Fears: 'Stock Market Starting To Look Very Good'

Trump After Stocks Plunge Over Coronavirus Fears: 'Stock Market Starting To Look Very Good' 00:38

 President Trump tweeted about the stock market.

How National Headlines Affect Mortgage Rates [Video]How National Headlines Affect Mortgage Rates

Taking a look at the news headlines, we see a fluctuating stock market and concerns over Coronavirus. Those things impact many aspects of our lives, including mortgage rates. So what do these headlines..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 05:08Published

Coronavirus and the stock market [Video]Coronavirus and the stock market

The coronavirus isn't just impacting people's health. It's also causing the stock market to go a bit haywire. FOX 4 financial expert Adam Bruno explains if you should be concerned.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:36Published


Finance expert explains markets' coronavirus dip

Panic over a coronavirus outbreak could send the stock market into its worst week since the 2008 financial crisis. The Dow Jones industrial average saw its worst...
The coronavirus has already cost the ultra-wealthy more than $100 billion. Here's why they're likely to feel more pain from the market drops than the average American.

The coronavirus has already cost the ultra-wealthy more than $100 billion. Here's why they're likely to feel more pain from the market drops than the average American.· Cases of the novel coronavirus may be concentrated in China, but the stock market losses are not. · Bernard Arnault, the chairman of Louis Vuitton parent...
Business Insider

SallyMoen2

Sally Moen RT @komonews: Federal health officials said Friday they're scrambling to get coronavirus testing up and running in every state, as Presiden… 4 days ago

komonews

KOMO News Federal health officials said Friday they're scrambling to get coronavirus testing up and running in every state, a… https://t.co/bkfJ2J6IYK 4 days ago

ABC7Amarillo

ABC 7 Amarillo Federal health officials said Friday they're scrambling to get coronavirus testing up and running in every state, a… https://t.co/IKRXjwYcMM 4 days ago

ksatnews

KSAT 12 Federal health officials said they're scrambling to get coronavirus testing up and running in every state, as Presi… https://t.co/vQUK8uKlR3 4 days ago

CNYCentral

CNYCentral Federal health officials said Friday they're scrambling to get coronavirus testing up and running in every state, a… https://t.co/q694ATOveg 4 days ago

news6wkmg

News 6 WKMG Federal health officials said Friday they're scrambling to get coronavirus testing up and running in every state, a… https://t.co/HKxvd27reO 4 days ago

KTVL

News 10 Federal health officials said Friday they're scrambling to get coronavirus testing up and running in every state, a… https://t.co/T9I3OBwEXp 4 days ago

kdhnews

Killeen Daily Herald WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal health officials said Friday they're scrambling to get coronavirus testing up and running… https://t.co/gG69br7Vny 4 days ago

