Court ruling: YouTube is free to censor 'inappropriate' content
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () YouTube and tech platforms like it are not bound by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, and are free to censor content they consider inappropriate, according to court ruling handed down Wednesday. In a 3-0 decision, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit brought by Prager University against Alphabet Inc.-owned Google and YouTube, rejecting its appeal in the case. The ruling was a rejection of PragerU’s argument that YouTube was acting in the role of…
Campaigners celebrated outside the High Court in London on Thursday after winning a Court of Appeal ruling over plans for a third runway at Heathrow Airport on environmental grounds. Shadow Chancellor..