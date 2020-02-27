Global  

Former Mayor Catherine Pugh sentenced to three years in prison

bizjournals Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Former Mayor Catherine Pugh has been sentenced to three years in prison for her role in the "Healthy Holly" children's book scheme, which ensnared some of Baltimore's most prominent institutions and dealt another blow to an already struggling city. Pugh also must serve three years of probation and pay immediate restitution of $400,000 to the University of Maryland Medical System and $11,948 to the Maryland Automobile Insurance Fund, two purchasers of her "Healthy Holly" books. She will also forfeit…
Judge sentences Pugh to three years in federal prison

Judge sentences Pugh to three years in federal prison

 A Federal Judge in Baltimore has sentenced former Baltimore City Mayor Catherine Pugh to three years in prison, followed by another three years of probation.

