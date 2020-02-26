Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > New Placer County winery applies for state alcohol license

New Placer County winery applies for state alcohol license

bizjournals Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
A new microwinery is getting started in Placer County. Hilltop Oaks Winery applied for a winemaking license at a property off of Horseshoe Bar Road in Loomis. Mark Davis manages the vineyard there, and is one of four partners at the winery. Davis’ family used to run a cattle ranch on the property. The name of the ranch was Hilltop Oaks, which is where Davis got the inspiration for the name. Now, the former cattle barn is slowly being converted into the winery. “By no means is it done yet,”…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Long Island Monitoring Dozens, Possible Coronavirus Exposure

Long Island Monitoring Dozens, Possible Coronavirus Exposure 00:35

 NEW YORK (Reuters) - Dozens of people were being checked for the coronavirus in the New York City area on Wednesday, officials said, but Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state has had no confirmed cases so far. Most of the people being checked for the virus were in Nassau County, east of New York city...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Found In 2 New States, Washington's Toll Climbs [Video]Coronavirus Found In 2 New States, Washington's Toll Climbs

At least 52 new cases of the fast-spreading coronavirus have been reported across the United States. This includes the first cases in Tennessee, Texas and the city of San Francisco. The number of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

LA County Declares Health Emergency, Announces Six New Coronavirus Patients Including LAX Screener [Video]LA County Declares Health Emergency, Announces Six New Coronavirus Patients Including LAX Screener

Los Angeles County declared a local health emergency Wednesday during a news conference in which officials confirmed six new cases of coronavirus, raising the county`s total to seven.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 01:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Los Angeles County Declares Emergency Following 6 New Cases of Coronavirus

Los Angeles County Declares Emergency Following 6 New Cases of CoronavirusLos Angeles County declared a public state of emergency on Wednesday following the emergence of six new cases of coronavirus, making for a total of seven cases...
The Wrap Also reported by •Seattle Times

California Reports First Coronavirus Death; 6 New Cases in Los Angeles County

The death of a patient in Placer County was the 11th in the United States, and the first outside Washington State.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tweets about this

Sacbiz

Sac Business Journal A group of four home winemakers in Loomis are getting ready to sell their wine to the public. https://t.co/sLehtBwRpv 4 days ago

Sacbiz

Sac Business Journal A group of four home winemakers in Loomis are getting ready to sell their wine to the public. https://t.co/su11Gzbqpm 5 days ago

LovelessMA

Martha Loveless "New Placer County winery applies for state alcohol license - Sacramento Business Journal" https://t.co/Rxgkr8fzYK… https://t.co/v765r1a395 5 days ago

RegionalBizTalk

Regional Biz Talk New Placer County winery applies for state alcohol license https://t.co/nfXrbhi3Qd 6 days ago

USANZem

USANZem New Placer County winery applies for state alcohol license https://t.co/qqPUjMSnnw 6 days ago

Sacbiz

Sac Business Journal A group of four home winemakers in Loomis are getting ready to sell their wine to the public. https://t.co/uJjj2O1Ixi 6 days ago

RegionalBizTalk

Regional Biz Talk New Placer County winery applies for state alcohol license https://t.co/dHY2nuFNi3 6 days ago

USANZem

USANZem New Placer County winery applies for state alcohol license https://t.co/1K7uPH0NgE 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.