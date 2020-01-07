Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Cisco Systems plans a new round of layoffs amid an uncertain outlook for the economy

Cisco Systems plans a new round of layoffs amid an uncertain outlook for the economy

bizjournals Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
A round of job cuts is coming to Cisco Systems Inc. as the company — and nearly all of the rest of the tech industry — faces uncertain economic prospects for the near future. The Wall Street Journal reports that the networking equipment maker is planning a round of layoffs, but didn’t say how many or what jobs would be affected. Cisco said it would offer support to employees affected by the layoffs. Business Journal research shows that, as of August 2019, San Jose-based Cisco — led by…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Market News Video - Published < > Embed
News video: Dow Analyst Moves: CSCO

Dow Analyst Moves: CSCO 01:03

 The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Cisco Systems is the #12 analyst pick. Cisco Systems also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Job experts analyze workforce outlook after more than 500 metro layoffs in 1 week [Video]Job experts analyze workforce outlook after more than 500 metro layoffs in 1 week

Less than one full week into the new year and already three companies with ties to the metro have announced hundreds of layoffs.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:15Published

Local companies start the year with layoffs [Video]Local companies start the year with layoffs

Local companies, including Hallmark and Russell Stover, start the new year with layoffs.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘Service providers will be one of the important channels for Cisco in this decade’

With enterprises undergoing digitalisation and getting prepared for future-ready network platforms, networking major Cisco believes that India needs fiberisation...
CRN


Tweets about this

WeigelCasey

Casey Weigel RT @WeigelCasey: Cisco Systems plans a new round of layoffs amid an uncertain outlook for the economy: Cisco reported a slowdown in its lat… 3 days ago

TriangleBIZJrnl

TBJ Raleigh/Durham #Cisco has thousands of employees in Research Triangle Park. https://t.co/ofkqWeViAS 3 days ago

SFBusinessTimes

San Francisco Business Times #Cisco announces plans for #layoffs amid a slow period for the #SanJose company. #bayarea #jobs #tech https://t.co/jRyDZUKj1n 4 days ago

WeigelCasey

Casey Weigel Cisco Systems plans a new round of layoffs amid an uncertain outlook for the economy: Cisco reported a slowdown in… https://t.co/gkWJOrlCMh 4 days ago

betterjobsearch

The Job Guy RT @resumeclinic: ⛔ LAYOFF ALERT ⛔ https://t.co/noOS0ZxkXF 💻 https://t.co/SEFx5ceEuz TOPS: #layoffs #resume #Tips #jobsearch #employmen… 4 days ago

resumeclinic

The Resume Clinic ⛔ LAYOFF ALERT ⛔ https://t.co/noOS0ZxkXF 💻 https://t.co/SEFx5ceEuz TOPS: #layoffs #resume #Tips #jobsearch #employment #careers 4 days ago

cseh_andreas

Andreas Cseh RT @SFBusinessTimes: #Cisco announces plans for #layoffs amid a slow period for the #SanJose company. #bayarea #jobs #tech https://t.co/oCX… 4 days ago

WendyTheRealtor

W.B. San Jose-based Cisco Systems plans layoffs - San Francisco Business Times https://t.co/IHyCJ4Erks 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.